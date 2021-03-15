JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

China's factory growth surges 35.1% as economic recovery accelerates
Business Standard

Grammy 2021 winners in pictures: Beyonce,Taylor Swift create history

Singer Taylor Swift's album of the year win for 'Folklore' at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards has made her the first female artiste to win the top honour three times in her career

Topics
Grammy nomination | Taylor Swift

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Taylor Swift wins album of the year Grammy

Taylor Swift wins album of the year Grammy
1 / 6
Taylor Swift becomes first woman to receive top honour thrice

Singer Taylor Swift's album of the year win for 'Folklore' at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards has made her the first female artiste to win the top honour three times in her career. She also won it in 2010 for her album 'Fearless' and again in 2015 for '1989'. Prior to the pop singer, celebrated musicians Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon have won the top prize thrice.

Record of the Year: Everything I Wanted

Record of the Year: Everything I Wanted
2 / 6
 

Billie Eilish, with her brother Finneas O'Connell, accepts the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Everything I Wanted"

Best rap song: Savage

Best rap song: Savage
3 / 6
 

Beyonce, left, and Megan Thee Stallion accept the award for best rap song for "Savage" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards

Best pop vocal album: Future Nostalgia

Best pop vocal album: Future Nostalgia
4 / 6
 

Due Lipa, winner of the award for best pop vocal album for Future Nostalgia, poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards

Song of the year: I Cant Breath

Song of the year: I Cant Breath
5 / 6
 

Tiara Thomas poses in the press room with the song of the year award for I Cant Breath at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards

Doja Cat performs Say So

Doja Cat performs Say So
6 / 6
 

Doja Cat performs Say So at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, March 15 2021. 10:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.