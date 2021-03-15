Grammy 2021 winners in pictures: Beyonce,Taylor Swift create history

Taylor Swift wins album of the year Grammy
Singer Taylor Swift's album of the year win for 'Folklore' at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards has made her the first female artiste to win the top honour three times in her career. She also won it in 2010 for her album 'Fearless' and again in 2015 for '1989'. Prior to the pop singer, celebrated musicians Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon have won the top prize thrice.
Record of the Year: Everything I Wanted
Billie Eilish, with her brother Finneas O'Connell, accepts the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Everything I Wanted"
Best rap song: Savage
Beyonce, left, and Megan Thee Stallion accept the award for best rap song for "Savage" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards
Best pop vocal album: Future Nostalgia
Due Lipa, winner of the award for best pop vocal album for Future Nostalgia, poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards
Song of the year: I Cant Breath
Tiara Thomas poses in the press room with the song of the year award for I Cant Breath at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards
Doja Cat performs Say So
Doja Cat performs Say So at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center
