India desires normal relations with all neighbours including Pakistan: MEA

India on Thursday said it desires normal relations with and it was for that country to create a conducive atmosphere through measures including taking "credible, verifiable and irreversible" action to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism.

"We desire normal relations with all our neighbours including Pakistan," (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He was responding to a question.

" must work towards creating a conducive atmosphere including by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible action to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism against India in any manner," he said.

To a question on foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's comments on New Delhi's role in Afghanistan, Bagchi said India brought electricity and built dams, schools and healthcare infrastructure in that country.

"The world knows what Pakistan has brought to Afghanistan," he said.

Bagchi said India supports the Afghan peace process and is in touch with various stakeholders including regional countries.

