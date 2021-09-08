India-Russia high-level meeting on Afghanistan underway in Delhi

-
-
The high-level meeting between India and Russia on the situation in Afghanistan is underway after the Taliban takeover and the formation of a new caretaker government of the "Islamic Emirate" in the war-torn country.
The India-Russia inter-governmental consultations on Afghanistan were led by the two NSA's - Ajit Doval and his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev that also included representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence and security agencies.
This was a follow-up meeting of the two countries after the telephonic talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin in August.
During the exchange of views between PM Modi and Putin, "the parties noted the importance of concerted efforts which would contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in this country, ensuring security in the region as a whole".
"They agreed to establish a two-way channel for permanent consultations on this issue."
This comes after the Taliban announced its new caretaker government on Tuesday, consisting of hardliners, devoid of any women in the decision-making process.
As per sources, Patrushev will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
They will review the political, security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, said the sources.
The meeting assumes much significance as it will reflect the new developments in Afghanistan created by the withdrawal of US forces.
Both countries shared similar concerns on terrorism, especially to ensure that the Taliban adhere to their promises and assurances.
Both NSA's will also review activities of terrorist groups including Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, threats from drugs, the role of regional countries and details of Indo-Russia cooperation to meet current and future threats and measures to assist Afghanistan, said the sources.
