India-US relations will reach new heights under Biden, Modi: Jagdish Sewhani

-
ALSO READ
Biden administration will place 'high priority' on boosting India-US ties
US Presidential elections 2020: Biden won't rule out studying court packing
'Will do what it takes' to make Biden our Commander-in-Chief: Kamala Harris
US Presidential elections 2020: No place for hate in America, says Biden
Joe Biden says he would shut down economy if scientists recommended
-
Jagdish Sewhani, President of the Indian American Public Affairs Committee on Saturday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victories and expressed confidence that India-US relations will reach new heights between Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a video message, Sewhani told ANI: "On behalf of the Indian American community we congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for this historic win. The relationship between India and the US has been improving since the last two decades, and there has been significant change under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump over the last four years. There was personal chemistry between Trump and Modi, but I am confident that the relationship will touch new heights under President Biden."
"Indian American community, which is 4.5 million strong in the USA will play a very important role. The second thing is the business relationship, which should reach in the next decade up to USD 1 trillion. So we are hoping, and we are confident that the relationship between India and the US will reach new heights under President Biden and PM Modi," he added.
Sewhani praised Modi, saying that he always develops personal relationships with world leaders, including Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel, and Trump.
He also highlighted the role of the Indian-American community in the US election, saying that they worked with Democrats as well as passionately worked with Trump, which was the 'beauty of democracy'.
"Now that President Biden has been elected as the 46th President of US, the Indian American community are looking forward to work with him, and we make sure that we will be a bridge between India and US, and to see this relationship reach a new level," Sewhani said.
Biden on Saturday became the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.
The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States.
With this, Kamala Harris, his running mate, will become the first female vice president, and the first black and Asian-American vice president.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU