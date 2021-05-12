Indian citizen arrested in Singapore for violating Official Secrets Act

-
ALSO READ
Leaking official secrets of military operations is treason: Congress
CSIR forms new institution to further strengthen science communication
Govt set to move bill in Lok Sabha on unauthorised colonies in Delhi
Protection for Delhi's unauthorised colonies from punitive action extended
Cabinet approves ordinance to protect Delhi's unauthorised colonies
-
A 22-year old Indian national and a Singaporean of Indian descent were charged by a court here on Wednesday under the Official Secrets Act for unauthorised communication about an apartment inspection.
Damandeep Singh allegedly received the information while having reasonable grounds to believe that it was communicated to him in contravention of the Official Secrets Act, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).
He received the information from Kalayarasan Karuppaya, an Indian-origin higher estate executive with the Housing and Development Board (HDB), the public housing authority.
The 44-year-old Singaporean allegedly leaked information on HDB's impending inspections of a flat at Kim Tian Road, off the central business district, to Singh, a registered tenant of the unit, according to a Channel News Asia report.
Kalayarasan was not authorised to communicate the information to Singh, said CPIB. He did so on three occasions in May, August and September 2019.
They were charged on Wednesday over unauthorised communication about flat inspections, said the report citing a CIPB release.
Each man faces three charges for offences under the Official Secrets Act. If convicted, they could be jailed for up to two years and fined up to 2,000 Singapore dollars (USD 1,504) for each charge.
Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and other criminal activities, said the CPIB.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU