Indian consignment of 1,500 lt of kerosene distributed to Lankan fishermen

A consignment of 15,000 litres of kerosene that was handed over by India to Sri Lanka on Friday as a part of humanitarian assistance was distributed among the fishermen of the Jaffna Islands.
The kerosene stock was distributed to 700 fishermen of Delft, Nainativu, Eluvaitivu and Analitivu islands at a function held on Saturday at the Kayts Divisional Secretariat in Jaffna under the patronage of Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda and Consulate General of India Assistant High Commissioner Rakesh Natraj, the Colombo Page reported.
"Continuing in assistance to Sri Lanka 15000 litres of kerosene gifted to 700 fishermen of Delft, Nainativu, Eluvaitivu & Analitivu. CG Shri Raakesh Natraj with Fisheries Min Hon. Douglas Devananda initiated distribution; part of the consignment will also power ferry service between islands," the Consulate General of India in Jaffna- Raakesh Natraj Jayabhaskaran tweeted.
On Friday, the Acting High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka Vinod K. Jacob handed over a consignment of over 25 tons of medical supplies valued at close to Rs 260 million and 1500 litres of kerosene for the use of fishermen in Sri Lanka.
Indian Naval Ship (INS) Gharial, a 5600 tons Landing Ship was deployed for the delivery of humanitarian assistance materials expeditiously as part of Mission SAGAR IX.
These humanitarian supplies are in continuation of the Government of India's ongoing support to the people of Sri Lanka in multiple forms such as financial assistance, forex support, material supply and many more. These efforts prove that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Neighborhood First' policy which places people-to-people engagement is still active. These are complemented by the people of India who have also been donating generously to their brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka, according to the Colombo Page.
The Ongoing commitment to the people of Sri Lanka attests to the importance attached by the peoples of India and Sri Lanka to the well-being of each other, the High Commission said.
