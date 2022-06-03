Indian-origin Ajay Jain named Democratic Party Dy National Finance Chair

-
ALSO READ
What will Silicon Valley learn from Holmes' conviction?
Storm drenches Southern California with heavy rain; rescue efforts on
Heavy overnight rains leave 2 dead in submerged car in California
California to require Covid vaccine booster shots for health care workers
California sitting on $600 mn in unclaimed can, bottle deposits
-
Eminent Indian-American and major fund raiser Ajay Jain Bhutoria has been named as Deputy National Finance Chair of the ruling Democratic party in the US.
Silicon Valley-based Bhutoria is a successful entrepreneur and is considered to be one of the major fund raisers for the Democratic Party and US President Joe Biden.
With a proven track record and decades of combined experience raising the resources to elect Democrats up and down the ballot, Bhutoria is the only Asian-American to hold this role this year, a media release said.
Bhutoria also serves on the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (US HHS).
An influential and passionate champion for the South Asian and greater AAPI community, he has fought tirelessly to advance equity, justice, and opportunities for AAPIs across the nation, with a strong focus on small business growth, strong education, tackling hate crimes, advancing technology and fair immigration, the release said.
Bhutoria has been recognised by numerous US Congressmen, US Senators, California Legislators, as well as the State governors and former US presidents. For his service to the community, he has also received the South Asian Global Leadership Award and the AAPI Community Hero Award.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU