Flawed reports causes harm to credibility of poll management bodies: Kumar
Poland, Slovakia urge allies to send fighter jets to Ukraine as war rages
Business Standard

Indo-American Vedant Patel to serve as US State Dept's interim spokesperson

According to the announcement made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Patel will take over the position of interim spokesperson

ANI  US 

Photo: Twitter@VedantPatel
Photo: Twitter@VedantPatel

Indian American Vedant Patel will be serving as the interim spokesperson of the US State Department, as Ned Price is going to step down this month.

According to the announcement made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Patel will take over the position of interim spokesperson.

Price will continue to work directly for Antony Blinken at State Department.

Ned Price began to work as a US Department of State spokesperson on January 20, 2021, according to the statement.

Blinken said that Price started holding Department's daily press briefings within days of taking on the role, and has held over 200 briefings since then.

Antony Blinken said that Ned Price has helped the US government defend and promote press freedom around the world and modelled the transparency and openness that the US advocates for other nations.

He noted that Price has been a face and voice of US foreign policy and performed with extraordinary professionalism and integrity. He also thanked Ned Price for his remarkable service.

While a replacement for Price is yet to be announced, Patel will take charge in the interim.

"Always have been in awe of Ned Price. In awe of his unflappability, his big heart, his deep understanding of foreign policy, his fierce loyalty to the State Department and his team. Thankful to have spent time in the foxhole with him, and so glad he's not going far!" tweeted Patel.

Patel, born in India and raised in California, is a graduate of the University of California-Riverside and the University of Florida.

Patel served as an Assistant Press Secretary and spokesperson for President Biden, where he honed his skills in handling media relations and communications strategy.

Patel has also worked on several political campaigns, including those of Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Congressman Mike Honda, where he served as Communications Director. His experience in shaping the public image of political candidates and officials has made him a valuable asset to the Democratic Party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 08:20 IST

