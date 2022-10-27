- Sun Pharma gains 2%, conquers Rs 1,000-mark after gap of over 7 years
IND vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: India play the Netherlands in Sydney
India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Live Updates: The Indian team will be playing the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground and would look to take away another win
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | India cricket team | Rohit Sharma
Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli will be in action as India take on Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022. Photo: @BCCI
IND vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score
It is going to be the first-ever meeting between Netherlands and India in the T20 World Cup and the Dutch will be willing to make the best of it. All the 11 players that would be selected for the Netherlands tonight will be looking to make an impression because they know that when India plays, the whole cricketing world watches.
India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Toss Timing and Details
India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will begin at 12:30 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Dutch counterpart Scott Edwards would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 12:00 pm IST.
T20 World Cup IND vs NED preview: India out to tame Dutch spirit in Sydney
India vs Netherlands: How will the teams shape up?
India can think of making a change or two just to give rest to their main players. But knowing Rahul Dravid and his approach, he believes in playing a consistent side and that would mean no changes at all. Deepak Hooda could have come in place of Axar Patel to give the batting a little bit of cushion. But Sydney is spin-friendly, hence the change is not really required.
For the Netherlands, their batters, especially the likes of Tom Cooper and skipper Scott Edwards need to take responsibility as they both are Australia born and have played plenty of cricket here. Max O’Dowd and Bas de Leede have been the only two players who have shown some batting talents. The team that played against Bangladesh will most likely play this game too because Rolef van der Merwe does not seem to have recovered till now.
IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: India Predicted XI vs Netherlands at Sydney
India Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh
Netherlands Predicted Playing 11
Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmed/Roelof van der Merve, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
IND vs NED T20 World Cup Pitch Report
The SCG has been known traditionally to help the spin and slow bowlers as the pitch turns and grips in all conditions. However, due to the morning and afternoon showers, it might just help the fast bowlers early on a bit. Any captain winning the toss would look to field first.
Ind vs Ned T20 World Cup Sydney weather report
Unlike Melbourne, Sydney would be kind to India and Indian supporters as all the rain that needed to happen would have happened in the daytime and the weather would be clear from 07:00 pm Local time onwards which is when the action begins.
IND vs NED Live Streaming: When and how to watch the T20 WC match in India
IND vs NED T20 World Cup Live Streaming
India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup will begin at 12:30 pm IST on October 27, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and watched Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.
