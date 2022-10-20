JUST IN
Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan in US; plans to visit India in Jan
F-35 fighter jet crashes at Air Force base in Utah; pilot ejected safely
US busts manufacturers' network providing technology to Russian military
Ukraine to restrict energy supplies as Russia knocks out more power plants
Iran violating UN Security Council ban on drone transfers, says Ukraine
Covid-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths, says report
Biden admin awards $2.8 billion in grants for EV batteries in 12 US states
6 students, 2 others hospitalised after Carbon monoxide leak in Kansas
EU leaders united against Russia, divided over today's energy summit
CO2 emissions rise in 2022, but more slowly due to renewables growth: IEA
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Uber launches its advertising division, will show video ads during rides
Business Standard

Indonesia suspends liquid medicines after 99 kids die of kidney injury

Indonesia temporarily suspended the circulation of all liquid medicines after 99 children died of acute kidney injury, while 206 cases were detected in 20 provinces, the Health Ministry said

Topics
Indonesia | Kidney diseases | Medicines

IANS  |  Jakarta 

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing

Indonesia has temporarily suspended the circulation of all liquid medicines after 99 children died of acute kidney injury, while 206 cases were detected in 20 provinces, the Health Ministry said

"The number of cases has increased in children since late August, especially those aged less than six years. Some cases are accompanied by symptoms such as diarrhoea, coughing, nausea, or vomiting," Ministry spokesman Mohammad Syahril told reporters here on Wednesday.

The spokesman emphasised that the cases were not related to Covid-19 vaccines, reports Xinhua news agency.

Recently, about 70 children in Gambia died from acute kidney injury, which were allegedly related to the diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol content in four Indian-made cough syrups.

But Indonesia's food and drug regulatory agency BPOM confirmed these drugs were not registered in the country.

The authorities said an investigation is underway.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indonesia

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 11:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.