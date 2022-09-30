JUST IN
Germany to set up $196 billion stabilisation fund to fight energy crisis
Germany set to enter recession in 2023 with 0.4% decline in GDP: Report
Fitch affirms Bangladesh's issuer default rating at 'BB-'; outlook stable
China's economy continues to struggle on Covid curbs, property woes
Former CEO Dorsey tried to get Musk on Twitter's board well before deal
UK PM Liz Truss says tax cut was a right thing, will not change course
US economy drops at 0.6% annual rate from April through June
Sterling volatile as PM Truss defends tax-cutting plan, euro drops
Austria govt unveils aid package for companies amid energy crisis
World Bank President Malpass warns of stagflation, recession in Europe
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Iraq's forex reserves hit record high, cross $87 bn, as oil prices soar
Japan's Daikin to begin assembling ACs in Nigeria in renewed push
Business Standard

Inflation in Spain drops to 9% in Sept from 10.5% last month: Report

Inflation in Spain dropped to 9 per cent in September from 10.5 per cent the previous month, according to preliminary data published by the Spanish Statistical Office (INE)

Topics
Spain | Inflation

IANS  |  Madrid 

inflation

Inflation in Spain dropped to 9 per cent in September from 10.5 per cent the previous month, according to preliminary data published by the Spanish Statistical Office (INE).

In July, inflation reached a 38-year high of 10.8 per cent, Xinhua news agency quoted the Office as saying on Thursday.

The main reasons for the fall in inflation are a reduction in the price of electricity, and in fuel and transport costs.

This follows the introduction of measures by the Spanish government at the start of the month to offer free transport on local trains, half-price fares on middle and long-distance trains, and on municipal transport.

The Spanish government pointed out that the "Iberian exception", which allows the Spanish and Portuguese governments to cap the price of electricity generated using natural gas, has had an important effect on cutting energy costs.

The level of core inflation (which doesn't include the more volatile costs of energy and fresh food) also dropped slightly, from 6.4 in August to 6.2 per cent in September.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Spain

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 14:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.