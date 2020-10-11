Intend to develop, consolidate China-Korea ties: Xi Jinping to Kim Jong Un

-
China President Xi Jinping has congratulated Kim Jong Un on the founding anniversary of North Korea's ruling party and said that he intends to defend, consolidate and develop ties with Pyongyang and support the socialist cause of the two countries.
Xi Jinping said this in a congratulatory letter to the leader of North Korea on the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the ruling Workers' Party , North Korea state media reported on Saturday.
"We have an intent to successfully defend, consolidate and develop the China-Korea relations together with Korean comrades and propel the long-lasting and stable development of the socialist cause of the two countries and thus provide the two countries and the two peoples with greater happiness and make new and active contributions to realizing the regional peace, stability, development and prosperity," wrote Jinping in his letter, according to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The Chinese president extended best wishes to Kim and the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the WPK.
"The WPK with glorious and time-honored revolutionary traditions rallied and led the Korean people, fought bravely and made progress with renewed efforts in its brilliant course of 75 years, thereby realizing the independence of the country and the liberation of the people and making great achievements in accomplishing the socialist cause," he said.
According to KCNA, Jinping also mentioned in his letter that the traditional China-Korea had personally provided and cultivated the leaders of the elder generations of the two parties, and that the two countries have taken deep roots and become stronger and immensely valuable with time.
Jinping further claimed that the relations between China and North Korea have reached a "new historic page" following his meetings with Kim in recent years.
"In recent years I had several meetings with Comrade Chairman and reached a series of important common understanding over the consolidation and improvement of the relations between the two parties and the two countries, and opened up the new historic page of the China-Korea relations.
