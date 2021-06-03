JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Donald Trump shuts down his social media site within a month of launch
Business Standard

Iran, Central African Republic lose voting rights in UN General Assembly

Iran and the Central African Republic are in arrears on paying their dues to the United Nations' operating budget and will lose their voting rights in the 193-member General Assembly

Topics
United Nations General Assembly | Iran | Central African Republic

AP  |  United Nations 

UNGA
UNGA

Iran and the Central African Republic are in arrears on paying their dues to the United Nations' operating budget and will lose their voting rights in the 193-member General Assembly, the UN chief said in a letter circulated Wednesday.

In the letter to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said three other African countries -- Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe, and Somalia -- are also in arrears.

But he said the assembly passed a resolution saying they can still vote in the current session which ends in September.

The UN Charter states that members whose arrears equal or exceed the amount of their contributions for the preceding two full years lose their voting rights.

But it also gives the General Assembly the authority to decide that the failure to pay is due to conditions beyond the control of the member, and in that case a country can continue to vote.

According to the secretary-general's letter, the minimum payments needed to restore voting rights are USD 16,251,298 for Iran and USD 29,395 for the Central African Republic.

Comoros needs to pay USD 871,632, Sao Tome and Principe USD 829,888, and Somalia USD 1,443,640 to reduce their arrears and avoid a possible cutoff of voting rights after September, the letter says.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, June 03 2021. 06:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.