Iran, Central African Republic lose voting rights in UN General Assembly

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal polls 2021 phase two voting: Check schedule, seats, and timings
Bengal phase 2 polls: Voting amidst sporadic violence, Mamata slams EC
West Bengal polls: Voter turnout reaches 60.97% till 3:10 pm, says EC
EC seeks report over violence during polling in West Bengal's Nandigram
'Locals not being allowed to vote': Mamata dials WB Governor from Nandigram
-
Iran and the Central African Republic are in arrears on paying their dues to the United Nations' operating budget and will lose their voting rights in the 193-member General Assembly, the UN chief said in a letter circulated Wednesday.
In the letter to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said three other African countries -- Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe, and Somalia -- are also in arrears.
But he said the assembly passed a resolution saying they can still vote in the current session which ends in September.
The UN Charter states that members whose arrears equal or exceed the amount of their contributions for the preceding two full years lose their voting rights.
But it also gives the General Assembly the authority to decide that the failure to pay is due to conditions beyond the control of the member, and in that case a country can continue to vote.
According to the secretary-general's letter, the minimum payments needed to restore voting rights are USD 16,251,298 for Iran and USD 29,395 for the Central African Republic.
Comoros needs to pay USD 871,632, Sao Tome and Principe USD 829,888, and Somalia USD 1,443,640 to reduce their arrears and avoid a possible cutoff of voting rights after September, the letter says.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU