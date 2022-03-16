Iran raises April crude prices by $2.05 a barrel for Asian buyers: Report

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices climb over $1/bbl as Omicron fears ease, Iran delay
Oil rises in US as crude stock falls unexpectedly after travel ban lift
Iran blacklists 51 Americans over Qasem Soleimani's assassination
Oil prices rebound by more than $1 after Saudi price hike
Satellite pics show Iran had another failed space launch West opposes
-
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light grade for its Asian buyers at $4.70 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for April, up $2.05 from the previous month, an industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU