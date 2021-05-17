Ireland's health department under ransomware attack similar to that on HSE

-
ALSO READ
Indian pharma firms at high ransomware attack risk in 2021: Report
Restructuring of networks amid pandemic made India vulnerable to ransomware
Targeted ransomware attacks grow 767%, India among top targets: Know more
Ireland to impose mandatory quarantine on travellers from 16 countries
Russian hacker targets Apple in $50 million ransomware attack: Details here
-
Ireland's Department of Health has been under a ransomware attack similar to that recently launched on the country's Health Service Executive (HSE), the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said on Sunday.
The NCSC said in a statement that it became aware on Thursday of an attempted cyber attack on the Department of Health, and that while this attempted attack remains under investigation, there are indications that this was a ransomware attack similar to that which has affected the HSE.
The NCSC is supporting the Department of Health in its response to this attempted cyber attack, together with other relevant government departments and partners, said the statement, adding that the Department of Health has implemented its response plan including suspending some functions of its IT systems as a precautionary measure, the Xinhua news agency reported.
According to the statement, the NCSC has issued public advice in relation to the cyber attack on the HSE as well as general guidance on ransomware attacks. It has also been providing specific guidance to relevant parties on appropriate measures to reduce the risk of further ransomware attacks on their networks.
The NCSC is also engaging with the European Union and other international partners to share information on this incident, said the statement.
Earlier on Thursday, the HSE, a state agency responsible for providing public health services in Ireland, identified a ransomware attack on some of its IT systems.
Following the attack, many hospitals in the country could not gain access to their electronic systems and records, and doctors had to perform their duties using paper-based systems, according to local media. The attack also impacted some Covid-19 testing work in the country, said the HSE.
Ransomware is a form of malicious software that encrypts a victim's files. The cyber attacker then demands a ransom from the victim to restore access to the data upon payment.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU