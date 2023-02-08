JUST IN
Urgent need to resolve Tibet-China conflict, says UN Advocacy group
ISF Winter Gymnasiade 2023 in Turkey's Erzurum canceled due to earthquake

'On behalf of the whole ISF family, we would like to express our deepest sympathies for the people of Turkiye during this difficult time'

Topics
Turkey | Earthquake | Syria

IANS  |  Geneva 

Turkey, earthquake
A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. AP/PTI

The Winter Gymnasiade 2023 in Erzurum, Turkiye has been canceled due to the recent earthquake, the International School Sport Federation (ISF) and Turkiye Ministry of Youth and Sports made the announcement.

"Following the devastating earthquake that struck on Monday morning in Türkiye, we are announcing the cancelation of the ISF Winter Gymnasiade 2023 scheduled from the 11th to 19th February in Erzurum," the ISF statement reads, according to Xinhua news agecny.

Hamza Yerlikaya, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Türkiye, said in a letter to ISF that "ISF Winter Gymnasiade Erzurum 2023 has been canceled because of the force major situation in our country due to the huge and sorrowful earthquake disasters happening at 04:17 and 13:24 on February 6 in 2023."

"On behalf of the whole ISF family, we would like to express our deepest sympathies for the people of Turkiye during this difficult time. Our thoughts and our support are with the victims, their families and all the people of Turkiye recovering from this traumatic event," ISF said.

"The ISF, wishes to express its full solidarity with the Turkish people and hopes that they will be able to overcome this difficult ordeal with great patience, determination and courage."

--IANS

cs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 10:37 IST

