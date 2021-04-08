Israel carried out missiles attack on suburbs of capital Damascus: Syria

carried out a missile attack near the Syrian capital of and its southern suburbs early Thursday, Syria's state media reported with no immediate word on any casualties.

State news agency, SANA, said Syrian air defenses were able to shoot down some of the missiles before they hit their targets. SANA said some of the missiles were fired by Israeli warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that the Israeli strikes targeted military posts near It gave no further details.

Al-Manar TV of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group said one of the Syrian air defense missiles exploded near the Lebanon- border and was heard in parts of southern Lebanon.

has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Hezbollah.

