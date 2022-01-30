Israel president Isaac Herzog flies to UAE in first amid regional tension

-
ALSO READ
Palestine faces financial crisis amid decline in foreign aid, tax dispute
Oil spill from power station spreads along Syria''s coast
Secretive Israel-UAE oil deal endangers prized Eilat coral diversity
Jaishankar discusses potential of bilateral ties with Israeli leadership
EAM Jaishankar holds talks with UAE President's advisor Anwar Gargash
-
Israel's figurehead president flew to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the first official visit by the country's head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region.
The UAE and Israel normalised relations in the fall of 2020, part of a series of US-brokered diplomatic deals between Israel and Arab states that had long avoided formal relations with Israel over its decades-old conflict with the Palestinians.
The office of President Isaac Herzog said he would be meeting top officials including Abu Dhabi's powerful Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the de facto Emirati leader, along with members of the country's small but growing Jewish expat community.
He also was expected to visit Expo 2020, the world's fair in Dubai, where Israel has hosted a series of events at its national pavilion.
The president plays a largely ceremonial role as a national unifier in Israel's parliamentary system, where the prime minister holds the most power.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett last month made his first official visit to the Gulf Arab sheikhdom and discussed strengthening relations on a number of fronts with Sheikh Mohammed.
Shortly before takeoff, Herzog said his visit sought to bring a blessing of peace and a message of peace to the entire region."
The show of Israel-Emirati cooperation comes at a delicate time for the Middle East.
Fighting in Yemen's seven-year civil war has intensified, widening to reach Emirati soil for the first time this month. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels fighting the Saudi-led coalition claimed aerial attacks against Abu Dhabi one that killed three workers at an industrial area and another that was intercepted and scattered missile shards over the capital.
The assaults shocked residents, puncturing the sense of safety pervasive in the region's globalized business hub. The Houthis have threatened further strikes this week.
Meanwhile, negotiations in Vienna between world powers and Iran to curb Tehran's rapidly expanding nuclear program paused on Friday, with European officials saying the talks had approached the final stage. Former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the landmark nuclear deal nearly four years ago in a move welcomed by Israel and America's Gulf Arab allies and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran.
Shared enmity of Iran and mutual fears over its nuclear program helped push the UAE and Israel to formalize relations after years of clandestine ties.
Palestinian leaders have condemned the normalization deal as a betrayal of their cause for statehood.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU