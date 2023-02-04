JUST IN
President Biden makes progress on 'unity agenda' outlined in 2022
US committed to using full range of capabilities to defend S Korea: Blinken
Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for a few days, says Pentagon
Pak PM acknowledges failure to avert Peshawar carnage; calls for unity
Muraleedharan to attend Lanka's Independence Day celebrations on Saturday
Hunter Biden seeks federal probe of Ex-Prez Trump allies over laptop
Russia eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kyiv targets graft as war nears 1 yr
N Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to allies' drills with Seoul
Ukraine hails French gift of air-defense radar as 'cherry on the cake'
China extends diplomatic, military support to Myanmar despite resistance
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
EU sends formal warning to Microsoft over $69 bn Activision Blizzard deal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Japan PM Fumio Kishida sacks top aide over discriminatory remarks on LGBT

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday announced that he has dismissed his secretary Masayoshi Arai over discriminatory remarks against the LGBT community.

Topics
Japan | LGBTQ

IANS  |  Tokyo 

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo: Bloomberg)
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo: Bloomberg)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday announced that he has dismissed his secretary Masayoshi Arai over discriminatory remarks against the LGBT community.

Kishida told reporters that the comments made by Arai "cannot but force" the Cabinet to consider his future, calling the remarks totally unacceptable and incompatible with the policies of his administration, reports Xinhua news agency.

Arai, an elite bureaucrat from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) who serves as an executive secretary to the Prime Minister, said during an off-the-record conversation with reporters the previous day that he would "not want to live next door" to an LGBT couple and that he would "hate even to see them".

He also said that if same-sex marriage is introduced in Japan, it would "change the way society is" and that "there are quite a few people who would abandon this country."

Arai quickly retracted the comments on Friday after they were made public by the media and apologized, adding that the remarks did not reflect Kishida's own thinking.

He was appointed an executive secretary to the prime minister in October 2021, when the Kishida administration took office, from his post as director general of the commerce and information policy bureau at METI.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Japan

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 15:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.