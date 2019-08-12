Japan to be out of South Korea's fast-track trade 'white list' from Sept

-
ALSO READ
US requests consultations with South Korea under the free trade pact
South Korea calls for 'cooling-off' period in trade row with Japan
US and China hold last round of trade talks before March 1 deadline
US, China plan new rounds of trade talks for deal by end of April: WSJ
US-China trade talks to resume next week, Trump hints at extension
-
South Korea said on Monday it plans to drop Japan from its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status from September, a tit-for-tat move that deepens a diplomatic and trade rift between the two countries.
Tighter trade regulations, including potential lengthy permit application processes, will apply to South Korean exports to Japan related to weapons production and machine tools, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement.
Japan announced earlier this month that it was removing South Korea from its own "white list" of countries that have enjoyed minimum trade restrictions. South Korea last week held off making a retaliatory move.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU