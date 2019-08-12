JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Cathay Pacific shares fall to decadal low on China snub over HK protests
Business Standard

Japan to be out of South Korea's fast-track trade 'white list' from Sept

Japan announced earlier this month that it was removing South Korea from its own "white list" of countries that have enjoyed minimum trade restrictions.

Reuters  |  Seoul 

India's exports had a disappointing start in the first month of the new financial year as growth crashed to a four-month low of only 0.64 per cent in April

South Korea said on Monday it plans to drop Japan from its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status from September, a tit-for-tat move that deepens a diplomatic and trade rift between the two countries.

Tighter trade regulations, including potential lengthy permit application processes, will apply to South Korean exports to Japan related to weapons production and machine tools, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement.

Japan announced earlier this month that it was removing South Korea from its own "white list" of countries that have enjoyed minimum trade restrictions. South Korea last week held off making a retaliatory move.
First Published: Mon, August 12 2019. 13:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU