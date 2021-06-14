Joe Biden congratulates Israel's new PM Naftali Bennett over phone call

-
ALSO READ
President Joe Biden congratulates new Israel PM Naftali Bennett
Naftali Bennett sworn in as Israel's PM, ending Netanyahu's 12-year rule
Naftali Bennett takes oath as Israel's new Prime Minister, ousts Netanyahu
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Netanyahu could lose Israel's PM job as rivals attempt to join forces
-
US President Joe Biden on has offered congratulations to Naftali Bennett after he was sworn in as Israel's new Prime Minister.
In a phone call with Bennett on Sunday, Biden highlighted his decades of support for the bilateral relations and his unwavering commitment to Israel's security, according to a White House statement, Xinhua news agency reported.
The two leaders agreed to consult closely on regional security issues, including Iran, said the statement.
"The President also conveyed that his administration intends to work closely with the Israeli government on efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians," it added.
Bennett, leader of the right-wing Yamina (United Right) party, was sworn in as new Israeli prime minister on Sunday night, sending Benjamin Netanyahu to the opposition after a record 12-year rule.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU