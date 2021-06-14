JUST IN
President Joe Biden congratulates new Israel PM Naftali Bennett

Biden has congratulated Israel's incoming PM Naftali Bennett, saying he looks forward to working to strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between the two nations.

AP  |  Jerusalem 

U.S. President Joe Biden has congratulated Israel's incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, saying he looks forward to working to strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between the two nations.

In a statement released by the White House, Biden said that Israel has no better friend than the United States, and that the United States remains unwavering in its support for Israel's security.

First Published: Mon, June 14 2021. 01:56 IST

