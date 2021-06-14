President Joe Biden congratulates new Israel PM Naftali Bennett

-
-
U.S. President Joe Biden has congratulated Israel's incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, saying he looks forward to working to strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between the two nations.
In a statement released by the White House, Biden said that Israel has no better friend than the United States, and that the United States remains unwavering in its support for Israel's security.
