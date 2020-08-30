Joe Biden's lead over Trump narrows after Republican Convention: Poll

Ahead of US Presidential elections in November, Democratic nominee Joe Biden's national polling lead over has dwindled after this week's Republican National Convention.

As per a Morning Consult survey reported by The Hill, Biden is leading with 50 per cent support among likely voters, compared with 44 per cent for Trump, with another 7 per cent undecided.

The current margin is lower than the 52-42 lead Biden had attained in the same poll on August 23, the day before the Republican Convention kicked off.

The poll surveyed 4,035 likely voters on Friday and has an error margin of 2 percentage points.

Although Trump has managed to narrow the lead, Biden still holds a larger lead over the former in other major polls.

According to The Hill, the convention has benefited Trump's standing, cutting Biden's lead with suburban voters and expanding Trump's lead among white voters.

Earlier today, Trump mocked Democratic presidential nominee telling him to "get out of his basement and return to the campaign trail."

"Now that Biden's Polls are dropping fast, he has agreed to get out of his basement and start campaigning, in ten days. Sadly, that is a very slow reaction time for a President. Our beloved USA needs a much faster, smarter, and tougher response than that. Get out there today, Joe!" Trump tweeted.

The US Presidential Elections are set to take place on November 3 this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)