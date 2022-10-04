Jordan, Egypt agree to raise cooperation in mining, petrochemicals, energy

-
ALSO READ
24 foreign firms show interest in petroleum business in Sri Lanka: Minister
US contradictory behaviour preventing nuke talks from fruition: Iran
New nuclear agreement with Iran not going to be easy: EU diplomat
Jordan warns about decline in international support for Syrian refugees
Iran to receive $7 billion of its frozen foreign exchange assets from US
-
Jordan and Egypt have agreed to increase their exchange of expertise in the fields of mining, petrochemical industry, oil and natural gas, according to a statement by Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.
During a virtual meeting on Monday, a technical committee of officials from the two countries also agreed to prepare a timetable to support each other's scientific and technical needs to help develop natural resources, stimulate investments and boost economies, Xinhua news agency reported.
Hassan Hiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Energy Affairs at Jordan's Energy Ministry, highlighted a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries in June that encourages exchange of expertise in developing natural gas and improving public energy distribution.
The MoU also encourages cooperation in training technical personnel in related sectors, Hiari said.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 09:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU