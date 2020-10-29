Jordan's coronavirus caseload exceeds 60,000 after 3,087 fresh infections

The tally of COVID-19 cases in surpassed 60,000 on Wednesday after 3,087 new infections were recorded.

The total COVID-19 cases in rose to 61,942, while the death toll from the virus climbed by 32 to 700, the Jordanian Health Ministry said in a statement.

A total of 158 patients were admitted to hospitals, increasing the number of cases receiving treatment in hospitals to 1,266, while the rest of COVID-19 infections are under home quarantine, the statement said.

Speaking during a press conference, Minister of Health Nathir Obeidat said that none of the age group is immune to COVID-19, among whom the elderly are the most affected, highlighting that the ministry is committed to enhancing the health institutions' capacity.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Ali Ayed said the government's anti-pandemic measures are based on increasing the medical sectors' capacity and reinforcing control over the people's commitment, according to the state-run Petra news agency.

