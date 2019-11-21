Justin Trudeau unveils new cabinet, inducts 4 Indo-Canadian ministers

In a first, a Hindu woman lawmaker has been inducted into a Canadian Cabinet as Canadian Prime Minister unveiled his new team of ministers that also includes three Sikh MPs.

Anita Anand, a former law professor at University of Toronto, has been given the charge of Public Services and Procurement Ministry at the swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall here, CBC News reported.

Born in the town of Kentville in the province of Nova Scotia, the Liberal MP represents the riding of Oakville in Ontario.

Besides Anand, Trudeau's cabinet includes three other Indo-Canadian ministers, all Sikhs.

Liberal MP Navdeep Bains, who represents the Ontario riding of Mississauga-Malton, took over the Innovation, Science and Industry portfolio.

Another Sikh MP Harjit Sajjan, a former Vancouver police detective, has been inducted into the Cabinet as Minister of National Defence.

While, Bardish Chagger has been given the Ministry of Diversity, Inclusion and Youth.