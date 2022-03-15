Korean Air suspends routes to Russia until April end amid Ukraine war

South Korean flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. said on Tuesday that it will suspend routes to Russia until the end of April due to safety concerns amidst Moscow's ongoing invasion of .

Korean Air will temporarily halt the operation of passenger jets to Moscow and Vladivostok, and cargo planes that are bound for Europe via Moscow until the end of next month, Yonhap News Agency quoted the company as saying in a statement.

Flights on some routes from Incheon to Europe and the US will take a detour to avoid the Russian and airspace, it said.

Affected routes include the routes to London, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, Boston and Toronto.

Flights to the cities will take up to three hours longer, the company said.

Also on Tuesday, Air Busan Co., a budget carrier unit of Asiana Inc., said it will suspend six flights on the Incheon-Vladivostok route from March 19 until April 15 also due to the same reasons.

--IANS

ksk/

