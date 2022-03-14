Ford says it will ramp up electric vehicles in Europe

-
ALSO READ
Ford India's Chennai workers restart EcoSport production for exports
Hundreds of Ford India workers protest over planned plant closure
Ford splits electric vehicle, internal combustion into separate units
Ford's India factory workers seek government help to safeguard jobs
Ford recalls nearly 250,000 heavy-duty pickups over drive shaft issue
-
Ford says it will have three new electric passenger vehicles and four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024, part of the automaker's continued push to grow its presence in the EV market.
Ford Motor Co. said Monday that it plans to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles in the Europe by 2026. It anticipates producing 1.2 million electric vehicles in Cologne, Germany over six years.
Ford will start production of an all-new electric passenger vehicle, a medium-sized crossover, in Cologne next year. A second electric vehicle will be added to the Cologne production line-up in 2024. An electric version of the Ford Puma will be made in Craiova, Romania beginning in 2024.
For commercial vehicles, the Transit will include four new electric models the Transit Custom one-tonne van and Tourneo Custom multi-purpose vehicle in 2023, and the smaller, next generation Transit Courier van and Tourneo Courier multi-purpose vehicle in 2024.
I am delighted to see the pace of change in Europe challenging our entire industry to build better, cleaner and more digital vehicles," Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. "Ford is all-in and moving fast to meet the demand in Europe and around the globe.
Earlier this month Ford announced that it was splitting its electric vehicle and internal combustion operations into two individual businesses. Ford Blue will focus on traditional combustion engines and Ford Model e will develop electric vehicles.
The Detroit company now expects that half of its vehicles will be electric by 2030.
Ford is looking to sell more than 2 million electric vehicles worldwide by 2026.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU