Lawmaker from Pak PM Imran Khan's party questions own govt's federal budget

Major (Retd.) Tahir Sadiq, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), raised questions on his own government's federal budget, asking how will the ruling party overcome the Rs 3 trillion deficit.
"How will you cover the deficit, which has amounted to over Rs 3 trillion? Will you impose new taxes or obtain more loans?" asked Sadiq during a session of the National Assembly, Geo News reported.
The PTI MNA (Member of National Assembly) said that a group of 'unelected people' had 'surrounded' Imran Khan and do not seek change. He also asked how can such people bring about change when they failed in their bid to muster popular support and win an election.
"If bureaucracy and corruption are not controlled then we [PTI] will not be able to win the next elections," Geo News quoted Sadiq.
Earlier this month, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presented the budget 2021-22 in front of Parliament, where he said that the government targeted 4.8 per cent growth.
The finance minister was greeted by jeers from the Opposition benches, with members shouting slogans and taunting the finance minister by laughing loudly as he praised PM Imran Khan's economic initiatives.
Recently, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman lashed out at the ruling government, terming the country's budget a 'pack of lies'.
The National Assembly witnessed a chaotic situation over the past few days due to the federal budget passed by Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, which has been slammed by many.
Some have argued that the recent federal budget passed by the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government provides no relief for the common man, there are no incentives, no scope for job creation and revenue generation.
This came after the National Assembly session was adjourned several times last week after the Opposition parties attacked the Imran Khan government's budget proposals saying that it had failed to provide relief to the masses from unemployment and inflation.
During the Assembly sitting, members of the treasury created chaos on the floor and started making noise and abusing each other. The lawmakers were seen fighting and throwing copies of the budget.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
