Lengthier visa application, fee hike for Russians entering European Union

-
ALSO READ
San Francisco airport worker stabbed, suspect held; 3rd incident in 1 month
One dead, another injured in US' San Francisco Muni train shooting
Attacker injures 3 at San Francisco International Airport, arrested
Bomb threat at San Francisco airport, international terminal evacuated
San Francisco declares state of emergency over spread of monkeypox
-
Under new rules proposed by the European Union (EU), Russians will now have to face a lengthier visa application process and see fees rise from 35 euros ($34) to 80 euros ($79) in order to enter the bloc.
According to the European Commission, these new rules should continue until Russia continues to wage its ongoing war against Ukraine, reports the BBC.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "There can be no business as usual with Russia.
"We propose to fully suspend the EU Visa Facilitation Agreement and not to recognise Russian passports issued in occupied Ukrainian regions.
"Visa facilitation is a token of trust, which Russia's war of aggression has completely shattered."
Besides the hiked fees and the lengthier application process, Russian travellers will also face restrictions on multi-entry visas and a longer required list of supporting documents.
Also commenting on the move, Margaritis Schinas, an EU Commission Vice President, said Russia had "completely undermined" the trust on which the existing EU-Russia visa agreement was based.
Under that agreement, Russians had for 15 years enjoyed a streamlined process for getting EU visas, said the BBC.
"Russians should not have easy access to the EU and travelling to the EU as a tourist is not a human right," said EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson on Tuesday.
Tuesday's move follows a decision last week by EU Foreign Ministers, when they agreed in principle to suspend the existing visa agreement with Moscow.
The plan had been seen as a compromise, with Ukraine and some EU member states calling for a blanket ban, but others like France and Germany opposed to going that far.
Some EU countries bordering Russia have already started to tighten border controls.
The EU Commission is also proposing that the member states should refuse to recognise Russian passports issued in occupied Ukraine.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU