JUST IN
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Maxed-out phone worthy of 'Ultra' moniker
Meta to test monthly subscription service 'Meta Verified' priced at $11.99
Alexa app to allow move music between speakers without voice command
India will see 1.5 mn vacancies in cybersecurity in 2025: Microsoft's Gomes
Meta accounts for 82% of fines under EU privacy laws, shows data
The digital boom's cybersecurity pitfalls: Negligence may spoil the party
Technology is making trade more trendy
Meta-owned WhatsApp adds new stickers for avatar pack on iOS, Android
Google rolls out memory, energy saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows
Mozilla Firefox adds three new extensions for its Android web browser
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Maxed-out phone worthy of 'Ultra' moniker
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Musk says 'inevitable' as Meta unveils paid verification on FB, Insta

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to Meta's announcement of the new paid verification for Instagram and Facebook, and stated it as "inevitable."

Topics
Elon Musk | Facebook | Instagram

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Elon Musk
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to Meta's announcement of the new paid verification for Instagram and Facebook, and stated it as "inevitable."

The news website Disclose.tv tweeted, "JUST IN - Zuckerberg copies Twitter: $12 bucks per month to get verified and receive a blue badge."

Musk replied: "Inevitable."

Meta on Sunday announced it is testing paid verification for Instagram and Facebook for $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile.

In a tweet, Sriram Krishnan, a former Twitter executive of Indian origin and Musk's adviser, said: "Think @elonmusk basically ended the old world of verification and badges online forever."

"I hate the old verification system. Endless favour trading / corruption / people getting some random press piece written just to get verified / unhappy customers and uneven implementation. This is so much better and cleaner," Krishnan added.

To this Musk replied: "Exactly".

Many users expressed their thoughts on Twitter CEO's post.

While one user said, "Facebook is a worthless wasteland at this point. The only reason I keep my account is to get the occasional photo memory. You'd be better off taking that $12 a month and setting it on fire."

Another commented, "Verification will just become another business expense you can have your accountant write off like office supplies and coffee."

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 09:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU