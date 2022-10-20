JUST IN
Business Standard

Meta's corporate development head Zoufonoun to step down after 12 years

Meta's top executive Amin Zoufonoun, who led Facebook's acquisitions of Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, has confirmed that he is leaving the tech giant after 12 years

Topics
Facebook | Companies | US companies

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Unsplash/Dima Solomin
Meta's top executive Amin Zoufonoun, who led Facebook's acquisitions of Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, has confirmed that he is leaving the tech giant after 12 years.

In a Facebook post, Zoufonoun, designated Vice President of Corporate Development at Facebook, wrote: "Leading the corporate development function here has been the opportunity of a lifetime".

"After almost 12 incredibly fulfilling years at Meta/Facebook, I have decided to leave the company," according to Zoufonoun.

"From leading acquisitions such as Instagram, Whatsapp and Oculus, to working on many other industry-defining strategic initiatives alongside world-class leadership, to building a stellar team who inspires me every day, I could not have asked for a better experience - which is why I have been at it for quite a while," he added.

He mentioned that strategic technology deal work is pretty intense, and he has been doing it for close to two decades now, which is why he wants to take a break for a bit.

"Whatever that ends up being, it is hard right now to imagine anything topping this journey, for which I will always have tremendous pride and gratitude," Zoufonun said.

"I will miss many things, and perhaps above all, the friends and colleagues who have made even some of the most challenging moments of my career also some of the most rewarding and fun," he added.

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 13:05 IST

