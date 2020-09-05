JUST IN
Mexico coronavirus update: Covid-19 death toll stands at 66,851

The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 522 to 66,851 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 6,196 to 623,090 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 5,937 new cases of the coronavirus, with 513 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 26.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 872,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

