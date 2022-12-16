JUST IN
Business Standard

Mexico's central bank hikes interest rate by 50 basis points to 10.50%

The central bank of Mexico (Banxico) raised the key interest rate once again to counter domestic inflationary pressure and the impact of a flagging global economy

Topics
Mexico | Central bank | Interest Rates

IANS  |  Mexico City 

lending

The central bank of Mexico (Banxico) raised the key interest rate once again to counter domestic inflationary pressure and the impact of a flagging global economy.

Most of the bank's five-member Governing Board voted to raise the target overnight interbank rate (the interest banks charge each other on loans) by 50 basis points to 10.50 per cent, effective from Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The Governing Board will closely monitor the inflationary pressure, as well as all the factors that affect the expected trajectory of inflation," the bank said in a statement.

Banxico said it will still need to raise the benchmark interest rate at its next meeting, scheduled for Feb. 9, 2023, as the domestic inflationary pressure persists.

While global economic activities recovered moderately in the third quarter of 2022, the outlook for 2023 continues to deteriorate, it noted.

Of the risks, Banxico highlighted the Covid-19 pandemic, the ongoing inflationary pressure, worsening geopolitical tensions, and tighter monetary and financial conditions.

After registering an expected 8.1 per cent by the end of 2022, inflation in Mexico is forecast to be 4.1 per cent at the end of 2023 and 3.1 per cent by the third quarter of 2024, closer to the target rate of 3 per cent.

In June 2021, the central bank began a cycle of raising the key interest rate, as a result of price hikes due to the effects of the pandemic.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 14:56 IST

