Mexico's nationalist president wants a 'pause' in relations with Spain

-
ALSO READ
Mexico aims to suspend crude oil exports by 2023: State-owned Pemex
Mexican president Manuel López Obrador says he has Covid-19 for second time
53 migrants dead, 54 injured after cargo truck crashes in south Mexico
Peru bans Repsol executives from leaving country after oil spill
EU has no other option but to engage with Taliban, says top diplomat
-
Mexico's populist, nationalist leader has engaged in periodic quarrels with Spain, but relations reached a new low Wednesday when President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the two countries' relations should be put on pause.
Lopez Obrador made it sound sort of like a time-out for Spain, a country he had previously asked to apologize for the brutality of the 1521 Conquest of Mexico and centuries of colonial rule. Spain never did, and some have accused Lopez Obrador of using the five-century-old issue to distract attention.
Lopez Obrador didn't explain exactly what a pause' would mean, but the proposal came at the end of a diatribe against Spanish energy companies he said had taken unfair advantage of private-sector openings in Mexico. The president claimed they engaged in robbery" and treated Mexico like a conquered land.
Right now the relationship is not good, Lopez Obrador said at his daily news briefing. I would like to put it on pause, until we can normalize it, that I think would be in the best interest of Mexicans and Spaniards.
Let's give ourselves a little time, a pause," he said. Maybe relations will be re-established when the administration changes.
Spain's Foreign Minister, Jos Manuel Albares, downplayed the Mexican president's remarks, noting they were made in an informal context, in answer to a journalist's question, and so do not constitute and official position or statement.
You would have to ask President Lopez Obrador what he meant by this, Albares said.
Spanish energy companies like Repsol and Iberdrola took advantage of openings in the last decade that allowed private and foreign companies to build electrical power plants in Mexico, a sector once dominated by Mexico's state-owned utility.
Lopez Obrador is seeking to reverse those openings, because he said the state-owned company was put at a disadvantage with private firms. That proposed change has drawn concern about protecting the Spanish firms' investments.
In a 2020 letter, Lopez Obrador wrote The Catholic Church, the Spanish monarchy and the Mexican government should make a public apology for the offensive atrocities that Indigenous people suffered."
The letter came as Mexico marked the 500th anniversary of the 1519-1521 conquest, which resulted in the death of a large part of the country's pre-Hispanic population.
In 2019, Lopez Obrador asked Spain for an apology for the conquest.
Spain's foreign minister at the time, Josep Borrell said his country will not issue these apologies that have been requested.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU