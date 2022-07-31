Musk says engagement on Twitter accounts 'much lower' amid court battle

-
ALSO READ
Democrats attacking me and sidelining Tesla and SpaceX: Elon Musk
After Musk, co-founder Dorsey also slams Twitter board amid takeover push
Elon Musk questions Twitter's 'monetisable' daily active user numbers
Post his Twitter takeover, Elon Musk now flooded with job requests
Twitter sets date for shareholders' vote on Musk's $44 bn takeover offer
-
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has shared a cryptic tweet and also said interactions with almost all Twitter accounts seem to be substantially lower, following the filing of a countersuit against the platform over a $44 million takeover deal.
On the microblogging platform, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote that "interaction with almost all Twitter accounts seem to be much lower lately".
"Tesla + Twitter -> Twizzler," Musk wrote in a series of tweets.
Recently, Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter as part of an ongoing legal dispute with the microblogging platform over his abandoned $44 billion takeover deal.
However, the lawsuit is not yet accessible to the public and a partially redacted version may be available soon under court rules.
It was not clear why Musk asked the court to keep details of his countersuit confidential when the Tesla and SpaceX CEO had been vocally critical of Twitter on social media and in press interviews in recent months.
Recently, in a tweet to Musk, a follower wrote that under the SEC Rule 10b-5, Twitter "can be liable for omissions of or misleading material facts. Waiving due diligence does not mean you have to accept a fraudulent disclosure (understated bots)".
Musk replied: "Exactly."
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU