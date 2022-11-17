Musk to find new Twitter head, tells staff to choose hardcore work or leave

has decided to find a new leader to oversee .

Musk made the remarks on Wednesday while testifying in a Delaware court to defend against claims that his USD 56 billion pay package at Tesla was based on easy to achieve performance targets and was approved by a compliant board of directors, New York Post reported, citing Reuters.

Musk intended to finish an organisational restructuring this week and he expected to reduce his time at as Tesla investors have been increasingly concerned about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around the microblogging site.

"There's an initial burst of activity needed post-acquisition to reorganize the company. But then I expect to reduce my time at Twitter," Musk said in his testimony.

In about two weeks under Musk's leadership, has fired over 3,700 people, and a slew of high-ranking execs have resigned.

And now he has given an ultimatum to Twitter employees to do "extremely hardcore" work or leave, TechCrunch reported.

According to a report from The Washington Post, Musk sent a late-night email offering the remaining Twitter employees a choice: they can either resign and receive three months severance pay, or they can commit to a "hardcore" work environment.

Twitter employees have until 5 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday to make up their minds.

"Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore," the letter reads. "This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade."

Musk took control of Twitter in October 2022.

