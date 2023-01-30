JUST IN
Putin threatened me with missile strike before Ukraine war: Boris Johnson
Netherlands, Japan join US limits on chip tech to counter China: Report
Business Standard

N Korea slams Nato chief's Seoul visit as 'prelude' to war in Asia-Pacific

North Korea on Monday denounced a visit to Seoul by Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary General, as a "prelude" to war, saying the move could bring a "new Cold War" to the Asia-Pacific region

Topics
North Korea | NATO | South Korea

IANS  |  Seoul 

North Korea on Monday denounced a visit to Seoul by Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary General, as a "prelude" to war, saying the move could bring a "new Cold War" to the Asia-Pacific region.

In an article carried by the Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Tong-myong, a researcher of the North's organization on international political study, said Stoltenberg's current trip appears to be aimed at "instigating" the creation of the Asian version of NATO, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"The trip of the NATO secretary general to South Korea and Japan is a prelude to confrontation and war as it brings the dark clouds of a 'new Cold War' to the Asia-Pacific region," Kim said.

Stoltenberg arrived in Seoul on Sunday for a two-day stay, and in a meeting with Foreign Minister Park Jin, he said the North's support of Russia's war with Ukraine reinforces the need for the rest of the world to stay "interconnected" in their security efforts.

The NATO chief plans to visit Japan later in the day for a two-day visit.

The North's researcher condemned Stoltenberg as the head of the military organization that turned Ukraine into a "theatre of proxy war".

Kim said Stoltenberg will raise the need to build the Asian version of NATO, and put pressure on Seoul and Tokyo for their passive military support to Ukraine at a time when the US has decided to supply tanks to Ukraine.

The North has recently denounced Washington's decision to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a move to help Kiev's war with Russia.

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of the country's leader Kim Jong-un, said last week that Washington is crossing the "red line".

North Korea formally recognised the independence of the pro-Russian separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine, becoming the third country in the world to do so after Russia and Syria.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 09:54 IST

