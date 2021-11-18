Nations agree to prepare BRICS Innovation Action under India's leadership

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to virtually chair BRICS summit on September 9, says MEA
PM Modi to virtually chair the 13th BRICS summit today, says MEA
Minister S Jaishankar to chair BRICS foreign ministers' meeting today
13th BRICS summit to take place on September 9: Report
India to hold 2-day BRICS meet on Green Hydrogen initiatives
-
The BRICS Innovation Action 2021-24 prepared under India's leadership has been agreed by all countries concerned as a key deliverable of the Science & Technology Ministerial at the 13th BRICS S&T Committee Meeting.
The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries' scientific ministries met on Tuesday for the BRICS S&T Ministerial to be held on November 26, a release from the Science & Technology Ministry said on Wednesday.
India presented the draft declaration of the ministerial meeting, highlighting various scientific achievements, including thematic meetings and events organised under India's chairship. The meeting was hosted by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), India.
The Indian delegation was led by Advisor and Head (International Cooperation) of DST, Sanjeev Kumar Varshney.
The BRICS Science, Technology and Innovation Ministerial Meeting (comprising ministers responsible for science, technology and innovation in Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) provides an overarching vision and advice on institutional and financial frameworks for major BRICS programmes and initiatives in these sectors.
This year's ministerial meeting is being hosted by India.
About 20 scientific meetings were organised in 2021 with some of the key events hosted by India, including BRICS Young Scientist Conclave 2021, BRICS Working Group Meeting on Science, Technology, Innovation Entrepreneurship Partnership, and BRICS Working Group Meeting on Astronomy, the release added.
--IANS
niv/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU