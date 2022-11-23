JUST IN
US to send Ukraine $400 million in weapons, ammunition as war advances
Nepal polls: PM Deuba wins from Dadeldhura; Congress ahead in tally

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba was elected on Wednesday with a huge margin of votes from the Dadeldhura constituency in far west Nepal for the seventh consecutive time

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba was elected on Wednesday with a huge margin of votes from the Dadeldhura constituency in far west Nepal for the seventh consecutive time, with his Nepali Congress party leading in the election tally by winning 11 seats so far.

Elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and seven provincial assemblies were held on Sunday. The counting of votes started on Monday.

Deuba secured 25,534 votes against his nearest rival Sagar Dhakal, 31, an independent candidate who received 1,302 votes. Deuba has never lost any parliamentary election in the five decades of his political career.

The 77-year-old Nepali Congress president Deuba is currently holding the post of Prime Minister for the fifth term.

Dhakal is a young engineer, who had a verbal squabble with Deuba during a public debate at a BBC's Sajha Sawal programme five years ago, after which he decided to challenge Deuba saying that now youths should get a chance in politics and senior people like Deuba should retire.

The ruling Nepali Congress has so far bagged 11 seats in the House of Representatives (HoR) while it is leading in 46 other constituencies.

The CPN-UML led by former prime minister K P Oli has so far bagged three seats and is leading in 42 constituencies.

The newly formed Rastriya Swotantra Party has won three seats in the Kathmandu district.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party, CPN-Unified Socialist and Nagarik Unmukti Party have bagged one seat each. So far, 20 seats of HoR have been declared.

Out of 275 Members of Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system. Similarly, out of a total of 550 members of the seven provincial assemblies, 330 will be elected directly and 220 will be elected through the proportional method.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 23:11 IST

`
