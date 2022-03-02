Netflix acquires Stranger Things game maker Next Games for $72 mn

-
ALSO READ
Netflix stock in winning spot month after 'Squid Game' release
Netflix cuts fees for all plans in India, moves to expand in country
Netflix estimates South Korean show 'Squid Game' will be worth $900 mn
Why has Netflix not been able to crack the Indian market?
South Korean drama 'Squid Game' is Netflix's biggest-ever launch hit
-
Netflix on Wednesday announced to acquire Finland-based Next Games, developer of hugely popular Stranger Things and Walking Dead games, for $72 million as the streaming giant aims to build out gaming content for its users.
Next Games' strategy is to develop games based on popular entertainment IP, such as Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, a story-driven puzzle role playing game (RPG) inspired by one of Netflix's most watched series.
The company had approximately 120 employees at the end of 2021 and reported sales of approximately 27.2 million euros in 2020, with 95 per cent of revenues generated from in-game purchases.
"Next Games has a seasoned management team, strong track record with mobile games based on entertainment franchises, and solid operational capabilities," said Michael Verdu, Vice President of Games, Netflix.
"While we're just getting started in games, I am confident that together with Next Games we will be able to build a portfolio of world class games that will delight our members around the world," he said in a statement.
Founded in 2013 and led by Teemu Huuhtanen, Next Games creates and operates engaging mobile games with global appeal and an authentic and social fan experience at its core.
"Our close collaboration with Netflix on Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales has already proven that together we create a strong partnership. This is a unique opportunity to level-up the studio on all fronts and continue on our mission together," said Huuhtanen, CEO, Next Games.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
Netflix, which has 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries, in September last year announced the acquisition of video game creator Night School Studio, marking the first purchase of a gaming studio for the streaming giant, for an undisclosed sum.
Along with the acquisition, the company also rolled out five mobile gaming titles in select European markets.
After rolling out its new gaming service to all subscribers on Android, video-streaming giant Netflix has also allowed the service for iPhone and iPad users as well.
--IANS
na/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU