New Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit China in May

At the special invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan's new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit China between May 21 and 22, his maiden visit to China after assuming office last month, it was announced on Friday.
Bilawal's visit will coincide with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, the Foreign Office said here.
This would be Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office last month, the Foreign Office said, adding that the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and senior officials will also be part of the minister's delegation.
The foreign minister during his visit will hold extensive consultations with Wang Yi.
The two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.
