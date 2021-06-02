New Zealand reports 6 new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation

JUST IN
Weary seafarers come ashore in US for J&J one-dose Covid vaccine shots
The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 18

IANS  |  Wellington 

New Zealand reported six new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation and no cases in the community on Wednesday.

The newly imported cases came from Qatar, Brazil and Malaysia and have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one, the ministry said in a statement.

One more patient has recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 18 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,323, it added.

First Published: Wed, June 02 2021. 13:46 IST

