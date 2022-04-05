No-confidence motion cannot be rejected: Pakistan Chief Justice

-
ALSO READ
Pak Oppn's no-trust motion a 'last ball' for PM Imran Khan's political fate
T20 WC, IND vs PAK Highlights: Rizwan, Azam help Pak crush Ind by 10 wkts
Pak Assembly session starts today, no-trust motion against Imran on agenda
Imran Khan's subsidies to destroy Pak's economy for next administration
Ahead of no-confidence motion against govt, Imran Khan threatens Opposition
-
The Supreme Court of Pakistan adjourned Monday without ruling on the dissolution of parliament that has led to the ongoing political and constitutional crisis in the country.
A five-member bench resumed hearing on the case filed a day earlier when the Pakistani lawmakers were prevented from voting on the no-trust motion.
Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that even if the speaker of the National Assembly cites Article 5 of the Constitution, the no-confidence motion cannot be rejected.
"Does the speaker not have any option to reject the no-trust motion? Are you saying that the speaker dishonestly rejected the no-confidence motion?" Bandial was quoted as saying by The News International newspaper.
Pakistan Justice Chief made the remarks while hearing the suo moto case related to the prevailing crisis in the country.
"The speaker cannot reject the no-confidence motion even if he refers to Article 5 of the constitution," he said.
Justice Bandial further added that his fellow judges had expressed concern over the constitutional crisis the country was facing.
On Sunday, Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the Pakistani parliament following Khan's advice. Imran Khan made the proposal minutes after parliament's deputy speaker rejected a motion of no confidence in him as "unconstitutional."
The decision to cancel the no-confidence vote angered opposition parties, who said they would appeal the decision in court. Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Hussain had said a snap parliamentary election will be held within 90 days.
Pakistan media has criticised the dissolution of the National Assembly in the country, saying that whatever happened on Sunday violated all rules governing proceedings in the House, particularly those dealing with the motion of no-confidence.
In an editorial published on Monday, the Dawn newspaper said that Imran Khan could have played the political game like a true sportsperson and still emerged stronger from the loss given the sharp narrative he had spun leading up to the vote.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU