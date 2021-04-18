Toyota partners with fuel giant Sasol to pioneer hydrogen-powered mobility

-
ALSO READ
Check SA vs ENG 3rd T20I playing 11, match time, live streaming details
IISc and Indian Oil R&D sign MoU for hydrogen-generation technology
China's Great Wall Motor plans to launch hydrogen fuel-cell SUV model
Indian Oil Corp prepares to make vehicles run on clean hydrogen in 2022
Working on hydrogen-natural gas synergy, broader role for former: Pradhan
-
Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota has partnered with South African fuel giant Sasol to develop a green hydrogen-powered mobility ecosystem.
The two companies announced the plan at an event this week organised by EE Business Intelligence and the British High Commission to South Africa, titled '2nd Renewable Hydrogen and Green Powerfuels Webinar for South Africa'.
The parties intend to develop a mobility corridor and expand the demonstration to a pilot project using one of South Africa's main freight corridors, the N3 route between the coastal city of Durban, where most of the country's imports arrive in containers, to the economic hub of Johannesburg.
Although the project organisers have determined that the most appropriate way to develop this venture would be to introduce fuel cell trucks onto South African roads, there is currently no such vehicle available in South Africa.
A prototype is currently under development in Japan, with Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) having started negotiations with its mother company to import one to South Africa as soon as they become available.
Sasol, which has a number of filling stations along the route, will be responsible for the installation of a hydrogen refuelling station for the demonstration project.
The partners said that key to the success of the project would be the involvement of other companies and stakeholders along the hydrogen mobility value chain.
Our partnership with Toyota, which will include other partners over time, aims to build a sustainable end-to-end infrastructure for hydrogen mobility, initially focused on piloting the concept, said Fleetwood Grobler, Sasol President and CEO.
Andrew Kirby, President and CEO of TSAM, said the partnership would also create the environment for others to get involved in the hydrogen mobility value chain, thereby making a sustainable contribution to the South African economy.
We are excited about the partnership with Sasol, which we hope will assist in scaling up investment in critical infrastructure such as charging stations and the fuel itself, said Kirby.
We believe hydrogen mobility is a real opportunity for the country to decarbonise the sectors of long-haul and heavy-duty transport, mining and others and see the creation of hydrogen hubs, or ecosystems, as a practical and affordable way to scale up the deployment of hydrogen in the transport sector, Grobler said.
No timeframe has been were for the project.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU