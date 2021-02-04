JUST IN
Myanmar coup: Army blocks Facebook as resistance grows amid protests
Business Standard

Nokia's fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations amid revamp from new CEO

Nokia said its October-December revenue fell 5% to 6.57 billion euros, beating a consensus figure of 6.42 billion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed

HELSINKI 

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue amid a strategy revamp from new CEO Pekka Lundmark.

Nokia said its October-December revenue fell 5% to 6.57 billion euros, beating a consensus figure of 6.42 billion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

 

First Published: Thu, February 04 2021. 12:05 IST

