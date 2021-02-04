Nokia's fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations amid revamp from new CEO

-
HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue amid a strategy revamp from new CEO Pekka Lundmark.
Nokia said its October-December revenue fell 5% to 6.57 billion euros, beating a consensus figure of 6.42 billion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Helsinki and Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Tom Hogue)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
