North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward Sea of Japan

fired an unidentified projectile toward the Sea of Japan, media reports said on Saturday.

This was the ninth missile launch conducted by Pyongyang this year, Yonhap news agency reported.

" has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow," the Prime Minister's Office of said in a tweet.

This comes merely a week after had test-fired a ballistic missile.

The US special envoy Sung Kim had condemned the ballistic missile test by North Korea which she said violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions and presented a serious threat to regional stability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)