North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward Sea of Japan

-
ALSO READ
Cruise, long-range: Flurry of missile tests marks N Korea's diverse arsenal
US officials eye fuel supply for commercial advanced nuclear reactors
Germany's nuclear phase-out to continue permanent closure by year end
UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for elimination of nuclear weapons
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea: South Korea military
-
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the Sea of Japan, media reports said on Saturday.
This was the ninth missile launch conducted by Pyongyang this year, Yonhap news agency reported.
"North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow," the Prime Minister's Office of Japan said in a tweet.
This comes merely a week after North Korea had test-fired a ballistic missile.
The US special envoy Sung Kim had condemned the ballistic missile test by North Korea which she said violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions and presented a serious threat to regional stability.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU