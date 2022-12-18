JUST IN
US doesn't want any conflict with China, says White House official Kirby
Iran authorities arrest actress Taraneh Alidoosti for spreading falsehoods
Beijing witnesses rise in Covid-linked deaths after restrictions eased
UNGA postpones decision on Afghanistan and Myanmar assembly seats
Shanghai schools to go online as Covid cases soar in China: Report
Washington: Anti-LGBTQ hate thrives online, spurs fears of more violence
Pakistan rejects India's criticism of Bilawal Bhutto's uncivilised outburst
Japan rolls out new defence policy with focus on free and open Indo-Pacific
COP15: Japan commits 1 billion yen to make sustainable use of nature
More questions than answers as EU-Qatar corruption scandal unfolds
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
US doesn't want any conflict with China, says White House official Kirby
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

North Korea launches ballistic missile off east coast, says Seoul official

North Korea launched a ballistic missile Sunday off its east coast, South Korea said

Topics
North Korea | South Korea | Seoul

AP  |  Seoul 

UAE shoots down 2 ballistic missiles fired by Houthis over Abu Dhabi
Representative Image

North Korea launched a ballistic missile Sunday off its east coast, South Korea said.

South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff said the launch was made on Sunday morning but gave no further details.

The launch came three days after North Korea said it tested a high-thrust solid-fuel motor for a new strategic weapon, a development that could allow it to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the U.S. mainland.

In recent months, North Korea has test-fired a barrage of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles including last month's launch of its developmental, longest-range, liquid-fueled Hwasong-17 ICBM designed to carry multiple warheads.

Some experts say North Korea would eventually use an expanded arsenal to seek sanctions relief and other concessions from the United States.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on North Korea

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 09:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.