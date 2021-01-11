Oil prices fall on renewed coronavirus concerns as China cases climb

-
ALSO READ
Fuel price rise paused after taking petrol rates to record high level
No change in petrol, diesel rates even as global oil prices soften
Oil marketing companies continue to hold petrol, diesel price rise
Diesel prices hiked by 12 paise despite low demand, petrol unchanged
Petrol prices hiked across metros for 4th straight day: Check prices here
-
Brent crude oil prices fell by $1 per barrel on Monday, hit by renewed concerns about global fuel demand amid tough coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and new curbs on movement in China, the world's second-largest oil user, where infections jumped.
Brent crude oil futures were down 78 cents, or 1.4%, at $55.21 a barrel by 0758 GMT, after falling $1 to a session low of $54.99 earlier. Brent rose in the previous four sessions.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped 52 cents, or 1%, to $51.72 a barrel. WTI rose to its highest in nearly a year on Friday.
"Covid hot spots flaring again in Asia, with 11 million people (in) lockdowns in China's Hebei province...along with a touch of Fed policy uncertainty, has triggered some profit taking out of the gates," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, said in a note.
Mainland China saw its biggest daily increase in virus infections in more than five months, authorities said on Monday, as new infections rose in Hebei, which surrounds the capital, Beijing.
Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital and epicentre of the new outbreak, is in lockdown, with people and vehicles barred from leaving, as authorities seek to rein in the spread.
Most of Europe is now under the strictest restrictions, according to the Oxford stringency index, which tracks measures such as travel bans and school and workplace closures.
"Brent is underperforming after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revealed Saudi Arabia's future beyond oil and Iraq increased their pricing for crude sales to Asia in February," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
The Saudi crown prince unveiled plans on Sunday to build a zero-carbon city at NEOM, the first major construction project for the $500 billion flagship business zone aimed at diversifying the economy of the world's largest oil exporter.
Still, oil price losses were curbed by plans for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to announce trillions of dollars in new virus relief bills this week, much to be funded through increased borrowing.
Crude prices were supported by Saudi Arabia's pledge last week for a voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March as part of a deal for most OPEC+ producers to hold production steady during new lockdowns.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU