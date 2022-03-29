Oil prices rise on tight supplies, stable demand

-
ALSO READ
OPEC to meet today to discuss appointment of new secretary general: Report
India dials oil producers to raise output as Brent tops $90 a barrel
Oil rises after OPEC+ rebuffs US call to boost output; Brent crude past $80
Oil price rises as investors focus on OPEC+ decision amid Omicron fears
Oil prices steady ahead of OPEC+ meeting to decide output policy
-
By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday, recovering some of the previous session's losses as Kazakhstan's supplies continued to be disrupted and major producers showed no sign of being in a hurry to boost output significantly.
Brent crude rose $1.41, or 1.3%, to $113.89 a barrel at 0848 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 95 cents, or 0.9%, at $106.91. Both benchmarks had lost about 7% on Monday.
"There was an overreaction on Monday and the market is re-considering it," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.
"Oil production disruption in Russia finally become visible, Kazakh crude production took a hit in recent days, and gasoline and jet demand in Europe and the United States is still solid."
Kazakhstan's giant Tengiz and Kashagan fields cut oil output on March 27 after huge drops in intake to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline due to maintenance on its terminal, two sources said.
The producer group OPEC+ was also expected to stick to its for a modest rise in May at this week's meeting, despite a surge in prices due to the Ukraine crisis and calls from the United States and other consumers for more supply.
United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Tuesday that the mission of OPEC+ was to stabilise markets and come up with as much supply as possible.
He said squeezing any partner out of the oil alliance, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and others, would only increase prices.
Oil prices had come under pressure earlier on Tuesday, falling as much as $2, ahead of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia to be held in Turkey on Tuesday, the first discussions in more than two weeks.
Sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have disrupted oil supplies, driving prices higher.
But a lockdown in Shanghai to curb rising coronavirus cases was expected to hit fuel demand in China, the world's biggest importer. Shanghai accounts for about 4% of China's oil consumption, ANZ Research analysts said.
"China's zero-COVID policy is bringing some relief to the oil market, albeit involuntarily, which is very tight due to the supply outages from Russia," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London; Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU